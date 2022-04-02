ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUPATALK: Final Four is compelling mix

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago
This year’s scenario for success among each of the NCAA basketball Final Four is compelling.

North Carolina could become just the second No. 8 seed in history to capture the national title. The Tar Heels also have an opportunity to reach the top of the mountain without either Dean Smith or Roy Williams in the No. 1 chair.

Ironically,Villanova — the only No. 8 seed to win the hoops’ crown when it upset Georgetown in the 1985 final — also is in this year’s Final Four.

Villanova is slated to play Kansas in Saturday’s first Final Four clash.

Kansas is the lone remaining No. 1 seed left alive — and probably the one people didn’t expect to be playing this deep.

But, the Jayhawks have proven their worth during a gritty and breath-taking tourney run.

Kansas is out to seize only its fourth national title since 1952. (1952, 1988, 2008).

Duke rounds out the Final Four and will collide with North Carolina in the other Final Four contest Saturday.

This will be the first time the two bitter rivals have played each other in the NCAA tourney in any round.

Duke is trying to give its outgoing coach and legend Coach K national supremacy for the third time in 12 years (2010, 2015).

What makes this year’s field especially meaningful is that all four teams are former national championship winners in the past 37 years.

I doubt very many people predicted this would be the Final Four field.

But, destiny is a fickle imp and sometimes a kind one.

