NBA

Lakers Lowlights Compilation is Tremendous Content

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

If one play could sum up the entirety of the Los Angeles Lakers' lost season, it would be the final shot of their game last night against the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James had the ball as time was winding down with the Lakers down by three points. Los Angeles really, really needed a win to keep up with the Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs in the race for a spot in the play-in tournament. This season has been a failure from every angle and nobody thinks the Lakers are sleepers to go on a deep playoff run, but a LeBron-led team usually goes out fighting.

Thus, it was down to The King to ensure they did so. He pump-faked. He pump-faked again. He pump-faked once more. He went up. And missed everything.

It is a great year to be a Lakers hater, that's for sure. Nothing is going right for the purple and gold. And with last night's loss, they appear far more likely to out with a whimper than a bang in 2022.

Now I present to you the purpose of this article: a lowlight compilation of the Lakers' worst moments throughout the entire season, with the backdrop of some utterly heinous music. Prepare your ears and eyes. Everything about it is terrible, which is why it's great.

What really stands out about the video outside of the grating noises is just how badly the Lakers have blown clutch situations this year. Every team is going to lose close games, and teams around where the Lakers are in the standings will lose those close games more often than not. But man, the airballs and missed free-throws are painful to see.

A season to remember for everybody outside of Los Angeles!

