Three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty will have one eye on a packed summer schedule when he returns to the pool at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield.This week’s event doubles up as selection trials ahead of the forthcoming World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.Peaty has already secured spots for each of those competitions – in Budapest, Birmingham and Rome respectively – by virtue of prior championship performances.Yet the 27-year-old is eager to gauge current form during his first competitive action of the season.“I’m really excited to see where I’m at in my training and preparation,” he posted on...

15 HOURS AGO