Selma, AL

Selma Superintendent Avis Williams chosen to lead New Orleans school district

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
New Orleans public school officials have made a historic choice in naming a woman to serve as its leader, marking the first time its done so in 181 years. The Orleans Parish School Board on Wednesday named Avis Williams to replace Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr., who leaves his post June 30...

