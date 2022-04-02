Reckless Driver On Hwy 25 S

PILLAGER — A 76-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, both of Pequot Lakes, were injured Monday, March 14, after their van struck a truck on Highway 210 near Pillager. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 2:21 p.m. in Sylvan Township. According to the report, a 2020 Dodge Ram was westbound on the highway when a northbound 2008 Chrysler Town and Country attempted to make a left turn from 37th Avenue Southwest onto the highway, striking the truck and flipping it on its side.

PILLAGER, MN ・ 21 DAYS AGO