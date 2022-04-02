ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnley 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola - Raheem Sterling is 'so important' for the club

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola heaps praise on his Manchester City squad, highlighting Raheem Sterling's importance to...

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Raheem Sterling
Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
Man City not feeling pressure but Burnley need a spark

Turf Moor is seen as a difficult venue for visiting teams, but that was not the case for Manchester City, who started a huge week in almost flawless fashion. If Pep Guardiola's side were feeling the pressure after being knocked off the top of the table by Liverpool just before kick-off, they did not show it. This was a typical City performance - they controlled the game almost from the very start, and kept Burnley at arm's length throughout.
MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
Pep Guardiola was not sure how Man City would respond to Liverpool leapfrogging

Pep Guardiola admitted he did not know what to expect from his Manchester City side going into Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley that ensured they ended the day back at the top of the Premier League table.The City players watched on their coach ride up the M66 as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to temporarily reach the summit, but responded with first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to retain their one-point advantage.City have an utterly one-sided record against the Clarets in recent seasons, winning the last 10 meetings by an aggregate score of 34 to one, but Guardiola...
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool do not see quadruple as a realistic target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that his team ever considered the quadruple as a realistic target.The Merseyside outfit head into the final two months of the season having won the Carabao Cup and with the possibility of also claiming the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League.But Klopp, who has seen his side lose just once in 20 matches in all competitions since the start of 2022, continues to play down a four-trophy campaign as a near-impossible feat.When asked by Peter Crouch on BT Sport whether the quadruple was ever a realistic ambition, he said: “No,...
Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Salah, Mbappe, Abraham, Isak, Gnabry, Hazard

Christian Eriksen's former club Tottenham and Manchester United are considering signing the Denmark midfielder, 30, on a free transfer this summer after seeing his return to top form at Brentford. (Mail) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with how contract talks are developing with the club's Egypt forward...
