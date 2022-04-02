Janesville man arrested on fourth OWI charge Saturday morning

A Janesville man was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the registered owner showed a revoked driving status at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, near Milton Avenue and Matheson Street.

The driver and registered owner, Benjamin E. Hedgecock, 31, of Janesville, showed signs of impairment and smelled of intoxicants, police said. Drug paraphernalia was also seen in plain view in the interior of the car. The deputy had Hedgecock perform standard field sobriety tests before arresting him on a charge of fourth offense OWI, according to the release.

Hedgecock was being held at the Rock County Jail pending his court appearance.