The UK could build up to seven new nuclear power stations in a bid to boost its homegrown energy supply in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a cabinet minister has revealed.“There is a world where we have six or seven sites in the UK” by 2050, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told The Sunday Telegraph.The newspaper said ministers have agreed to establish a new “development vehicle”, dubbed Great British Nuclear, it hopes will identify sites, slash red tape to speed up the planning process, and bring together private firms to run each site.The government’s opening move is to significantly...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO