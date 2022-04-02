ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Guthrie laughs off troll asking why she looks ‘so old’

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
 2 days ago

Savannah Guthrie has proven she’s secure enough to laugh off an insulting question from an Instagram troll Friday.

“You look so old Savannah what happened to you,” one follower wrote on the social media platform, which the “Today” host shared to her Instagram Stories.

In response, Guthrie, 50, wrote, “I love my fans” before sharing a screenshot of her exact answer, which was simply, “I aged!”

She was also sure to add a “Bahahaha” caption above the reply.

Guthrie has previously discussed aging while in the public eye, sharing on “Today” in 2018, “I’m like anyone — when I see a picture where my wrinkles are apparent, I don’t love looking at that, and I’ll try to put the good Instagram filter on there to make it look better. But I’m not going to not put the picture up.”

“I’m 46 years old and I don’t mind looking 46 years old,” Guthrie continued. “Sometimes people say, ‘I can see your wrinkles.’ Well, that’s true. I do have some wrinkles. I call them smile lines. They’re from smiles and laughing, and those are the best kind of wrinkles.”

Still, Guthrie is not “above” cosmetic procedures, once receiving Botox live on-air in 2015.

“Sometimes people say, ‘I can see your wrinkles.’ Well, that’s true. I do have some wrinkles. I call them smile lines.” Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“I’m definitely not above it,” she confirmed. “Whatever it takes to make you feel your best.”

When it comes to her critics, the daytime host said at the time that she’s, “just honored and flattered they’re paying attention to me. The good ones make you feel good for a second, but you don’t dwell on them. But the ones that are mean … I try to be careful, how much I expose myself to that. I don’t have a thick skin.”

