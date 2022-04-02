ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse man charged with possessing child porn

By Samantha Nitz
wiproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is suspected of possessing child pornography. The charges filed against 25-year-old Jacob Krause include three counts of possession of child pornography. According to the criminal complaint, on March 11,...

