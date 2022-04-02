NY bail law fight emblematic of Democrats’ debate on crime

State Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, released a statement Thursday stating that public outrage over rising crime should be directed toward Democrats in the state Legislature. In his statement, Braun said Democrats had failed to fix police reform laws passed last year, accusing Democrats of doing “almost nothing this year to fix the anti-policing laws they passed in 2021.” Braun also claimed that the people perpetrating crimes in Washington are knowingly taking advantage of the relaxed policing laws, declaring, “Those laws are making life easier for criminals in our state — and the criminals know it.”
Comments / 0