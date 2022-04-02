ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Eriksen among scorers as Brentford stuns Chelsea in 4-1 win

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen can't stop scoring since his return to competitive soccer. The Denmark international's latest goal was his first for Brentford in a stunning 4-1 win in the English Premier League on Saturday against a Chelsea team beset by unrelenting takeover talk. While Chelsea's grip...

www.wvnews.com

