Unseen footage of Whitney Houston is the center of a new CBS special: How to watch, streaming info

While the central stars of Impractical Jokers are used to making life slightly more hectic and confusing for unsuspecting outsiders, they were bamboozled themselves at the end of 2020 as co-founder Joe Gatto exited the group over personal reasons. Thankfully, the remaining three didn’t do much sitting around wondering what to do next, and instead got right into filming new episodes for fans to look forward to in 2022. Instead of finding a permanent placeholder for the absent star, Brian "I Just Guest-Starred on Star Trek: Picard" Quinn, Sal Vulcano and James Murray brought in a slew of celebrity guest stars from the comedy world to keep things interesting. As evidenced in the video above, viewers can look forward to seeing rap legend Method Man, SNL star Colin Jost, the previously revealed pro wrestler Chris Jericho and more!

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO