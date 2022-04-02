ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in abandoned Winston-Salem apartment complex

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A dead body was found at an abandoned apartment complex in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to...

Winston-salem, NC
