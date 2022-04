Odessa Arts has scheduled Permian Basin Fashion Week, Brunch & Trunk Show from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Barrel & Derrick Restaurant at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Enjoy brunch and meet Project Runway Designer Daniel Esquivel and other local designers and retailers.

Visit odessaarts.org.