Summer Camp Guide for Children & Teens

Cover picture for the articleActivities, Family & Kids, Featured, Resources, Summer Camps. This summer is packed with amazing opportunities for children and teens. Below you will find day camps and away camps, opportunities for horseback riding, rock climbing, canoeing, educational options, arts and crafts, swimming, hiking and more! With so many things to do in...

My 1053 WJLT

The Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana

There are two different perspectives on summer break — the kid's perspective and the parent's perspective. For the kids, it means a needed rest from homework, tests, and sitting behind a desk for seven or so hours a day. It means carefree days of sleeping in and spending the day watching TV, playing video games, or playing outside. For parents, it's anything but carefree. It means trying to figure out what you're going to do with your kids while you're at work. Unless you have teenagers old enough to stay home by themselves, you have to have somewhere to take your kids while you put your time in at the office. Of course, daycare is an option, and there are many, many great daycare options in southern Indiana, but if you're looking for something a little different to fill those carefree days of summer, a summer camp is a great option. Not only does it give you peace of mind knowing your kids are somewhere safe, but it also gives them the chance to experience a wide variety of activities they may not always have the opportunity to experience.
Community Impact Austin

Summer Camp Guide: Choices, options for Georgetown parents

Ages: 4-14 Dates: Daily from May 31-Aug. 17. BPSC is a 4-day shooting intense basketball camp mirrored after all the camps Brandy Perryman attended and enjoyed the most as a kid. He has taken those camps with his combined playing experience at UT and created an upbeat, positive experience for Austin area youth. All camps include 32 hours of instruction, which is approximately the same amount of time as a month of practice in Middle School or a full season of a youth league.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
Kingsport Times-News

Nickajack Cave should be turned into a state historic site

I once visited Marion County’s Nickajack Cave and was sad about how little the history of the place is told there. The woods near the cave have a trail and boardwalk, and the area is maintained as a wildlife refuge by TVA and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. But, in my opinion, the cave (now permanently flooded by Nickajack Dam) is the most overlooked historic site in Tennessee.
Columbia Daily Herald

'Best parade': Mule Day Parade delights crowd during comeback year in Columbia

Crowds from far and wide watched the annual Mule Day Parade with glee after a two-year hiatus as 350 wagons, floats, cars and carriages filed down West 7th Street in Columbia.   Filled with smiling families, Mule Day Queens, elected officials, and of course plenty of mules with clomping hooves, parade participants marched through the downtown artery at 11 a.m. during the week's flagship event. ...
