BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP — A single vehicle accident over the weekend left one person dead. At 5:08 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Mecosta County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a single motor vehicle accident on northbound U.S. 131 at 15 Mile Road in Big Rapids Township. According to a news release, the driver of the vehicle went off the roadway and hit the cement columns supporting the bridge overpass. The driver sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO