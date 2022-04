NICKELSVILLE - Paul “Junior” Kegley, 85 of Nickelsville, went to be with the Lord peacefully while in the comfort of his daughter’s home in Bristol, TN in the evening hours of Sunday April 3, 2022. He was the son of the late Garland and Hattie Jane Cook Kegley. He was a strong and gentle man who provided, not only monetary, but also in ethical and loving ways for his family. His passing will leave a giant void as he proved to be faithful, kind, generous and loving to the very end. He worked in the construction and building industry for most of his life. Junior was also an avid farmer and collector. Other than his parents, Junior is preceded in death by his wife, Reeda Kegley; son Scott Kegley; siblings, Reatha Elam, Beulah Duncan, John Kegley, Grover Kegley, and Fannie Salyer.

