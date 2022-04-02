ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eriksen scores 1st goal for Brentford in 'unbelievable' 4-1 win at Chelsea

By Agence France-Presse
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon, April 2, 2022 (AFP) - Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed the impact Christian Eriksen has made on his return to the Premier League after the Dane scored in a remarkable 4-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday. The European champions had gone in front early in the second half...

