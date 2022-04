Brandon Ha and Mikayla Tan of DART both swam top-10 age group swims of all time at the Southwestern Age Group Regional Champs last week. Stock photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Highlighting the girls side of the meet was DART’s Mikayla Tan. Tan won all seven of her individual events in the 11-12 age group. Tan earned a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 breaststroke as she swam a time of 2:16.20 in prelims. That time also places her at #4 all-time in the 11-12 age group. Tan’s 100 breaststroke time of 1:03.47 also places her within the top-100 in her age group of all-time as it sits at #6.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO