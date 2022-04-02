ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Course teaches first aid for wounds you can't see

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URaJ9_0exZv8kL00
This photo shows a stuffed koala bear dubbed "Algee," named after the action plan laid out for Mental Health First Aid providers. The course is offered by Huron Behavioral Health. The koala is reference to the course's Australian origins.  (Mark Birdsall/Huron Daily Tribune )

When people hear the term "first aid," they often think of things like splints, tourniquets and CPR. Knowing how to render first aid is a valuable skill that could mean the difference between life and death.

But there's another type of first aid, one for wounds that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

Mental Health First Aid, a program established by the National Council on Mental Wellbeing, trains people on how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

The training gives individuals the skills they need to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis.

Action Pan for Mental Health First Aid

The action plan for Mental Health First Aid is dubbed ALGEE, an acronym that lays out the steps for first aid providers to follow when they believe a person may be experiencing a mental health challenge.

A - Approach, assess for risk of suicide or harm

L - Listen nonjudgmentally

G - Give reassurance and information

E - Encourage appropriate professional help

E - Encourage self-help and other support strategies

Source: National Council for Behavioral Health

The course centers on the Mental Health First Aid Action Plan, which consists of assessment for risk of suicide or self-harm, listening nonjudgmentally, providing reassurance and information about resources and how to obtain professional help as well as encouraging self-help and other support strategies.

Training is offered by certified instructors at Huron Behavioral Health. HBH prevention specialist Erica Jones and certified peer specialist Beverly Bouverette led students through the day-long course in late March, teaching them about the different kinds of mental health challenges people may face and sharing their own experiences with some of those challenges.

Bouverette said she's learned that sharing her personal experiences with her own mental health issues helps shed light on the matter and demonstrates just how crucial receiving the proper care can be.

"It shows that just because I live with a mental illness and I've struggled, it doesn't mean that I cannot lead a productive life," she said.

It's important that mental health first aid providers be prepared and confident when rendering aid to someone who may be experiencing a crisis, they said, adding it's crucial they listen and respond in a nonjudgmental way and offer measured information about how to obtain help from trained professionals.

Issues surrounding mental health are accompanied by a great deal of stigma, and that stigma often discourages people from seeking help. Choosing the right words, and especially avoiding the wrong ones, can go a long way toward encouraging those in crisis to seek treatment.

"Language matters," Jones said.

Jones emphasized how big of a role that cultural attitudes can play in whether someone receives proper care. Men, in particular, may be reluctant to seek help, not wanting to appear vulnerable or admit what they consider weakness. Others may feel more comfortable speaking with a member of the clergy or other spiritual leader.

First aid providers are also made aware of the other barriers besides stigma that may prevent people from getting the proper care.

Things like cost, logistics or a simple lack of awareness often stand in the way, and the main objective for someone trained in Mental Health First Aid is to connect those faced with mental health challenges with the resources they need.

What Mental Health First Aid providers are instructed never to do is attempt to diagnose or treat mental illness. That's a job left to qualified professionals. First aid is about recognizing signs, approaching individuals and providing information. Early intervention and treatment play a vital part in the recovery process.

"We're just trying to get them to safety," Jones said.

The safety of first aid providers and those in crisis is paramount, Jones added. Providers are instructed to never put themselves in harm’s way and to call 911 if someone is in immediate danger. However, instructors pointed out that people with mental health challenges account for just 4% of violent crimes.

Anyone interested in taking a Mental Health First Aid course should Huron Behavioral Health at 989-269-9293. Instructors plan to hold monthly training sessions, and there is a fee to take the course.

If you or someone you know is suffering from anxiety or depression, has suicidal thoughts or knows someone who needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Text "MHFA" to 741741 to get help from the Crisis Text Line, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. This organization helps people with mental health challenges by connecting callers with trained crisis volunteers who will provide confidential support and referrals, if needed.

