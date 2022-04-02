ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Watch: First responders honor Lebanon Police Lieutenant William Lebo with procession to funeral home

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First responders honored the life and sacrifice of Lebanon Police Lieutenant William Lebo Saturday with...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com
PennLive.com

152K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

54M+

Views

Related
abc27 News

Lebanon Police shooter had criminal history; DA

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The man who killed one officer and injured two in Lebanon City on Thursday, March 31, had an extensive criminal history, according to Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graff. According to a press release, Travis Shaud, 34, suffered from mental health issues, as well as a criminal record. Shaud had prior […]
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Crowds line Rt 422 to honor slain Lebanon policeman

Crowds line Rt. 422 to honor slain Lebanon police officer. Don Edwards, of Norther Cornwall Township, waits for the return of slain Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo, after an autopsy in Allentown, along Rt. 422 in Lebanon, Pa, Apr 2, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 5 / 21. Crowds...
LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers.  The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Procession#First Responders
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed On I-295 In South Jersey

Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County. Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
152K+
Followers
62K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy