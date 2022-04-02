ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Former President Trump advisor seeks to be Oklahoma senator

By Abigail Ogle
KOCO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — One of former President Donald Trump’s advisors is seeking to be...

www.koco.com

Comments / 25

Greg seeCohen
2d ago

He will need to fill the role that Senator Inhoffe's office held, with the Veterans. Senator Inhoffe's office has handled thousands of veterans issues, with the VA. His appointed assistant has gone to battle, with the VA, for me many times. In a state with one of the highest percentages of veterans, and one of the worst VA systems, that role is crucial to our veterans. With our states 45th IBCT and their major losses in Afghanistan, those heroes, and the rest, deserve the best VA services available. If he's not willing to commit to that, he has no business trying to fill Senator Inhoffe's shoes.

Reply(3)
8
Jethro Tull
2d ago

As always, I’ll wait to hear his stance one as many items as possible before I make a decision unlike some that love to prejudge.

Reply
8
Richard Davis
2d ago

we sure do not need anyone that is associated with the old Trump administration what a disaster that was

Reply(3)
26
Related
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
MSNBC

Donald Trump, stuck in the past, demands the GOP stay stuck with him

Former President Donald Trump sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Thursday because, according to him, she wrongly linked him to Russia’s Trump-friendly election interference during his run against Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Earlier in the week, Clinton announced she’d tested positive for Covid. Laughing can be painful during a respiratory illness, but one could guess she’d gladly bear it for this joke of a lawsuit. The Washington Post reports that her spokesperson, Nick Merrill, responded to Trump’s suit in a statement that was a single word long: “Nonsense.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Donald Trump
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Koco
Fox News

Trump’s grip on the GOP remains firm, but is the former president stretching himself too thin?

Former President Donald Trump returned to the crucial battleground state of Georgia this weekend to support the large slate of candidates he has endorsed in the Peach State. At a large rally in Commerce, Ga. on Saturday evening, Trump said former Sen. David Perdue will "save Georgia," praising the candidate he's backing to try and oust Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Ted Cruz's Jan. 6 ties are deeper than we thought

It’s widely known that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is a shameless opportunist. But could he be even. Potentially yes, according to a report from The Washington Post published this week detailing just how closely Cruz worked with then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Reporter Michael Kranish also revealed that Cruz has known Trump’s attorney John Eastman — who authored legal memos he hoped would be used to deny the certification of the election — for decades. That raises questions over whether Cruz coordinated directly with the White House on legal strategy designed to undermine the election.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Black Democrats try to revive party in Trump territory

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — (AP) — Chris Jones would seem to have an ideal biography to run for governor, a job that's wide open in Arkansas for the first time in eight years. He's both an ordained Baptist minister and a nuclear engineer who can talk about his faith as easily as scientific concepts. He's upbeat and personable, as evidenced by his announcement video that quickly went viral nationwide.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy