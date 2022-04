GURNEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at UW-Health was found dead in Iron County after she made the nearly five-hour trip from Middleton to do some hiking. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 around 12 p.m., they got a teletype from the Middleton Police Department regarding a missing/overdue woman who didn’t return from a hiking trip. The woman was Kelsey Musgrove, MD.

GURNEY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO