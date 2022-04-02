ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel City FC unveil ‘Daylight’ Away Kits for 2022

By Trebor Tracy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngel City FC have finally given us their much anticipated away kits for the inaugural 2022 season. After the wild success that was the Dawn Home Kit drop, saying everyone was clamoring for a Sol Rosa kit, would be an understatement. While the team didn't dive head first into an all...

CBS LA

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Blocking $320 Million Deal To Sell Angel Stadium To The Angels

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block Angel Stadium’s sale to the Los Angeles Angels, allowing the $320 million deal to move forward. ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 15: General view of the exterior of Angel Stadium before the Round 2 Pool 2 Game between Team Japan and Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic at Angel Stadium on March 15, 2006 in Anaheim, California. Korea defeated Japan 2-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The lawsuit filed by the People’s Homeless Task Force had claimed Anaheim illegally switched from a land lease to a sale, and that the deal may have violated the state’s affordable housing law. A judge dismissed the claims, ruling that the deal can continue. The $320 million deal includes the stadium and 150 acres of land around it, and in exchange, the team has committed to staying in Anaheim through at least 2050. The Angels have plans to build homes, shops, restaurants, hotels, and offices on what are now parking lots around the stadium, but neighbors have concerns. about the development plans.
ANAHEIM, CA
WWD

Hermès Opens Blue Horse Restaurant for South Coast Plaza Boutique Celebration

Click here to read the full article. Hermès opened its first restaurant concept, The Blue Horse, at South Coast Plaza on Thursday. For one night. To celebrate its new, larger store at the Costa Mesa, Calif., shopping center, the French luxury powerhouse hosted an evening of fun, starting with cocktails at the 7,100-square-foot boutique, then moving to the former Sears Auto Center that had been made over as The Blue Horse.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiHermès RTW Spring 2022 Hermès USA president and chief executive officer Bob Chavez was relishing his...
Refinery29

A Week In San Francisco, CA, On A $150,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a UX designer who makes $150,000 per year and spends some of her...
Popculture

BTS Learn Tough News Hours Before 2022 Grammys Performance

All BTS members are expected to serve in the South Korean army, the country's ambassador to the U.K. said this weekend, as tensions between South Korea and North Korea rise again. South Korean men are required to serve in the army for at least 18 months between 18 and 28. South Korea's national assembly passed a BTS Law that allows the group to postpone their military service until they turn 30, but time is beginning to run out as the band's oldest member, Kim Seok-Jin, turns 30 in December.
