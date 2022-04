BRADENTON, Fla. – With Opening Day less than a week away, Wander Franco looks ready for the regular season. After a relatively quiet camp -- aside from the ruckus resulting from him parking his Range Rover in president of baseball operations Erik Neander’s spot -- the Rays’ star shortstop had his best game of the spring at the plate and in the field. Franco went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three runs scored and made a couple highlight-reel plays during the Rays’ 9-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO