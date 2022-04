Imagine it’s Saturday night. You and your friends are dressed to the nines. All of you spent a good amount of time getting ready, strutting in front of the mirror. You smell good. You look good. Most importantly, you feel good. You’re going to hit the bars, with one goal in mind: to snag the hottest guy or gal on the dance floor. If you’ve planned things properly, your girlfriends are ready to make up an excuse for you if the wrong guy starts talking your ear off. Or maybe your buddy is ready to play Goose to your Maverick if a lady’s pal just won’t let you bring your A-game.

HOBBIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO