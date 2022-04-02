ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bighorn sheep numbers continue to grow in North Dakota

Plainview Daily Herald
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife officials say bighorn sheep are making a comeback in the state following a crippling disease outbreak in the Badlands. There are almost 450 bighorns among populations managed by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the National Park Service and the...

www.myplainview.com

B102.7

This South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in the U.S.

If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota County (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
KX News

Cities with the worst commutes in North Dakota

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

Growth slows for endangered Mexican gray wolf population

There are now more Mexican gray wolves roaming the southwestern U.S. than at any time since the federal government started to reintroduce the endangered species, wildlife managers said Wednesday. The results of the latest annual survey of the wolves show there are at least 196 in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona — the sixth straight year that wolf population has increased. But officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the population's growth in 2021 was tempered by higher than average pup mortality. Life was made more difficult for the wolves because of a persistent drought...
ANIMALS
SFGate

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Trail Camera Picks Up Fat Raccoons!

In the immortal words of South Park's Eric Cartman, they're not fat, they're big-boned!. One of my favorite past times when scrolling through TikTok is to look at different trail cams across Wyoming. You never quite know what animals or creatures you're going to see strolling through a trail late at night, or even during the day.
WYOMING STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rural North Dakota economy grows, looks to diversify as 'agriculture remains a vital part'

(The Center Square) – North Dakota's Rural Mainstreet Index ranking from Creighton University rose in February, signaling growth in the rural area's economy. "North Dakota is a national leader in the number of agricultural and energy commodities produced," Maria Effertz Hanson, director of the North Dakota Division of Community Services, told The Center Square. "The abundance of natural gas our state produces in conjunction with our oil production provides a path to several economic advancement opportunities."
AGRICULTURE
Hot 97-5

Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?

North Dakota showed little to no support to "end of life" legislation as in 2021 the H.B. 1415 failed to get out of the state house of representatives. Here's an example of some of the wording... 1. Examine the patient and the patient's relevant medical records and confirm, in writing,...
POLITICS
KEVN

South Dakota reports weekly COVID-19 numbers

One of the benchmarks health professionals have been aiming for is for the positivity percentage for COVID-19 tests to be below five percent. Over the past seven days, the South Dakota Department of Health says that percentage has been at 4.9 percent in the state. Starting this week, South Dakota is reporting COVID numbers just once a week, on Wednesdays.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS

