Caesars Promo Code gives epic bonus on Kansas vs. Villanova

Kansas vs Villanova: The Analysis

The Villanova Wildcats take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the first game of Final Four Saturday. The Wildcats come in as the champions of the South Region, defeating Delaware, Ohio State, Michigan and Houston on their way to the regional title.

Kansas comes in from the Midwest Region as the only No. 1 seed left in the tournament. The Jayhawks took out Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence and Miami to reach their 16th Final Four.

Villanova’s celebration on Saturday after defeating Houston to reach the Final Four was tempered by an injury suffered by Justin Moore with less than a minute to play in the game.

Had Moore been playing, the Wildcats could have been favorites in this game. Villanova denies its opponents the ability to dictate pace, running the shot clock and never settling for bad shots. Additionally, the Wildcats won’t turn the ball over, but it would take a special performance to beat this KU team.

Kansas is flying the flag for the No. 1 seeds in the tournament, having lost Gonzaga, Baylor and Arizona. The Jayhawks had arguably the easiest route to the Final Four, and have the power to go the distance.

On Sunday, the Jayhawks looked sluggish in the first half of their Midwest Region final against upstart Miami. Trailing by six points at the break, the Jayhawks blitzed the Hurricanes in the second half and ran away with it, 76-50.

