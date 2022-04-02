ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars Promo Code gives epic bonus on Kansas vs. Villanova

By Charlie Kelly, Action Network
 2 days ago
Grab the Caesars Promo Code for Kansas vs. Villanova. Getty Images

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet, with Kansas vs. Villanova taking place tonight.

Kansas vs Villanova: The Analysis

The Villanova Wildcats take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the first game of Final Four Saturday. The Wildcats come in as the champions of the South Region, defeating Delaware, Ohio State, Michigan and Houston on their way to the regional title.

Kansas comes in from the Midwest Region as the only No. 1 seed left in the tournament. The Jayhawks took out Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence and Miami to reach their 16th Final Four.

Villanova’s celebration on Saturday after defeating Houston to reach the Final Four was tempered by an injury suffered by Justin Moore with less than a minute to play in the game.

Had Moore been playing, the Wildcats could have been favorites in this game. Villanova denies its opponents the ability to dictate pace, running the shot clock and never settling for bad shots. Additionally, the Wildcats won’t turn the ball over, but it would take a special performance to beat this KU team.

Kansas is flying the flag for the No. 1 seeds in the tournament, having lost Gonzaga, Baylor and Arizona. The Jayhawks had arguably the easiest route to the Final Four, and have the power to go the distance.

On Sunday, the Jayhawks looked sluggish in the first half of their Midwest Region final against upstart Miami. Trailing by six points at the break, the Jayhawks blitzed the Hurricanes in the second half and ran away with it, 76-50.

What is the Caesars Promo Code?

Caesars Promo CodeNYPBONUSCZR

Caesars PromoGet up to $1,100 in first bet insurance

Caesars Promo Code T&CsNew users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

What do you get with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on their first sports wager, up to a value of $1,100.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. With a huge bonus, there’s no better place to start than at Caesars Sportsbook.

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

  1. Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information
  4. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR
  5. Make your initial deposit
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,100
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash
  8. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise they will expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers

Caesars Profit Boosts

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage, and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

Refer a Friend, Get a Bonus

21+, T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets, simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.

