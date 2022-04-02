ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Shop this rare Sephora sale for up to 30% off must-have makeup and skincare products

By Anna Popp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bL21j_0exZqdri00
Shop the Sephora spring sale to get major discounts on makeup. Reviewed/Sephora

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Beauty lovers rejoice—one of Sephora’s best sales of the year has arrived. With it comes major discounts on a huge selection of makeup of skincare products from Reviewed-approved brands. Buying makeup can put a dent in your wallet, so now is the time stock up on all your beauty product favorites at a rare discount.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

From now until Monday, April 11 , all shoppers can enjoy 30% off the entire Sephora Collection and get free shipping with the code FREESHIP . Better yet, members of the Sephora Beauty Insiders rewards program can get additional savings sitewide with coupon code SAVESPRING at checkout. Top-tier Rouge members can get 20% off now; middle tier VIB members can get 15% off starting Tuesday, April 5 and Insider members can get 10% off starting Thursday, April 7 . If you’re not a Sephora Beauty Insider member, you can sign up with your email today. Just enter your name, zip code and birthday to access exclusive sales, earn points and get special birthday freebies.

Why is there a coin shortage? Quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies are in short supply again

JCPenney Happy Birthday sale: Save 30% on home goods, kitchen goods, fashion and more

Since all shoppers can score 30% off the Sephora Collection, you can get some of our favorite beauty picks for a fraction of the price. For example, on our list for best makeup brushes is the Sephora Collection Deluxe Brush Set , marked down from $69 to $48.30. Our reigning champion for best upgrade brushes, this brush set impressed us with their versatility and the smooth way they applied foundation and blush.

Landing a spot on our roundup of the best liquid lipstick is the top-rated Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick . Normally $15, you can get one of these liquid lipsticks for just $10.50. During our testing, we were particularly pleased with the light and creamy application and highly pigmented result of the best-selling lipstick. Best of all, the color lasted all day, making it a great choice for those looking for a durable lip stain.

Whether you’re shopping for all new makeup or just a few beauty essentials, you won’t want to miss out on this Sephora sale that only happens twice per year. Shop now to save big and enjoy free shipping on your favorite finds.

Shop the best Sephora deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zPSz_0exZqdri00
Save 30% on Sephora Collection makeup through Monday, April 11. Reviewed/Sephora

Shop the Sephora sale now.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop this rare Sephora sale for up to 30% off must-have makeup and skincare products

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

433K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in March 2022

Click here to read the full article. Several heritage and indie beauty brands are releasing new products in March 2022 across skin care, hair care and makeup. The month is seeing a lengthy list of new skin care launches from brands such as Chanel, Boscia, Shiseido, Tatcha, Dr. Jart+ and others with innovative products that protect and hydrate the skin. Tan Luxe, for one, is debuting a category expansion into facial skin care with The Crème, a moisturizer that’s said to create a gradual sun-kissed glow over time.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All TimePhotos of...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
Essence

Why You Should Add Steaming To Your Skincare Routine

An Brooklyn, NY-based esthetician weighs in. Get glowing and going this summer by achieving a natural, dewy look thanks to the new addition to your skincare routine – a facial steamer. Facial steaming may be something that you see on TikTok or from your fave beauty influencers on YouTube and Instagram, but know that it’s more than just a trend. You can feel all types of luxurious with at-home spa vibes by facial steaming to cleanse your pores, increasing blood circulation, and getting that soothing, hydrating feeling in your skin that it craves during the warmer months.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipboard#Skincare Products#Cosmetics#Sephora Collection#Freeship#Sephora Beauty Insiders#Vib
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike Is Under $100 at the Amazon Sale

There's a Dyson vacuum lookalike that's a fraction of the price on sale at Amazon. Amazon shoppers are raving about the Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for $79 (regularly $116). This highly rated vacuum has more than 2,800 5-star reviews. Toppin's vacuum is similar to...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

10 Must-Have Cannabis Products For 2022

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. We’re inches away from 2022, and while the world still feels chaotic, there’s at least one thing we know for sure: Cannabis across the US is better than it’s ever been — and thank Jah for that because the last two years have been anything but easy. Cannabis is also the most accessible it’s ever been! (Can we get a Hallelujah?!) Heck, you can even get it delivered directly to you. In a time when it can feel scary to leave your home, getting relaxing herbaceous products dropped off at your home is comforting.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
WHIO Dayton

Sephora Spring Savings Event 2022: Get up to 30% off on beauty faves

NEW YORK — Sephora is inspiring many beauty enthusiasts to spring forward into a new season with its upcoming annual Spring Savings Event. This year's sale runs from April 1 through April 11 with deep discounts on top brands such as Fenty Beauty, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Briogeo, Chanel, Lancôme, Charlotte Tilbury and many more.
MAKEUP
KSN.com

8 most popular Kosas products at Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Founded in 2015, Kosas puts a fresh, innovative twist on clean beauty with products that rely on color theory as much as organic chemistry. Not only is Kosas makeup beautiful to look at, it’s flattering on your skin and good for it, too. Kosas’ botanical-rich products combine skin care actives with carefully selected pigments, leading to makeup that’s become a cult classic. Here are the most popular Kosas products available at Sephora.
MAKEUP
PopSugar

4 Key Tips For Using Makeup Setting Spray — Plus 4 Products to Shop Now

If the only thing that doesn't excite you about warmer days ahead is makeup smears and smudges, you're surely not alone. Melting makeup, whether due to sweat, high temperatures, or humidity, is extremely frustrating and can be difficult to touch up. There is a product that can help prevent this issue though.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

This NuFACE Sale is Taking Up to 52% Off The Famous Skincare Devices and Kits

Have you always wanted to try the NuFACE facial toning device? Here's your chance to score the age-defying skincare device just in time to get your spring skincare routine in motion. Nordstrom Rack's latest sale has NuFACE's microcurrent facial toning devices and skincare sets for up to 52% off. The...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Reviewers With Dry Skin Rely on This "Youth in a Jar" Face Cream for Extra Hydration

As someone who reads product reviews for eight hours a day, there's an overarching trend of commenters who only leave reviews if something is super great or utterly terrible. I think that's understandable: It's an extra step, and unless you have something to get off your chest, there's often not much to gain. So it's all the more compelling when a skincare product collects compliments hand over fist, and that's exactly the scenario with Neal's Yard Remedies Frankincense Intense Age-Defying Cream.
SKIN CARE
Popculture

Ikea's Billy Bookcase Out of Stock? Get These Lookalikes Today at Amazon and Walmart

Tired of waiting for the Billy bookcase to come back in stock at Ikea? Well, stop waiting, and check this out: The shopping gurus at our sister site Essentials have put together a buying guide for bookcases that, in true Billy fashion, are versatile and affordable. And the best thing of all? These bookcases are all available to buy right now on Amazon and Walmart! Read on for the recommendations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

433K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy