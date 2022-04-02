Shop this rare Sephora sale for up to 30% off must-have makeup and skincare products

Shop the Sephora spring sale to get major discounts on makeup. Reviewed/Sephora

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Beauty lovers rejoice—one of Sephora’s best sales of the year has arrived. With it comes major discounts on a huge selection of makeup of skincare products from Reviewed-approved brands. Buying makeup can put a dent in your wallet, so now is the time stock up on all your beauty product favorites at a rare discount.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

From now until Monday, April 11 , all shoppers can enjoy 30% off the entire Sephora Collection and get free shipping with the code FREESHIP . Better yet, members of the Sephora Beauty Insiders rewards program can get additional savings sitewide with coupon code SAVESPRING at checkout. Top-tier Rouge members can get 20% off now; middle tier VIB members can get 15% off starting Tuesday, April 5 and Insider members can get 10% off starting Thursday, April 7 . If you’re not a Sephora Beauty Insider member, you can sign up with your email today. Just enter your name, zip code and birthday to access exclusive sales, earn points and get special birthday freebies.

► Why is there a coin shortage? Quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies are in short supply again

► JCPenney Happy Birthday sale: Save 30% on home goods, kitchen goods, fashion and more

Since all shoppers can score 30% off the Sephora Collection, you can get some of our favorite beauty picks for a fraction of the price. For example, on our list for best makeup brushes is the Sephora Collection Deluxe Brush Set , marked down from $69 to $48.30. Our reigning champion for best upgrade brushes, this brush set impressed us with their versatility and the smooth way they applied foundation and blush.

Landing a spot on our roundup of the best liquid lipstick is the top-rated Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick . Normally $15, you can get one of these liquid lipsticks for just $10.50. During our testing, we were particularly pleased with the light and creamy application and highly pigmented result of the best-selling lipstick. Best of all, the color lasted all day, making it a great choice for those looking for a durable lip stain.

Whether you’re shopping for all new makeup or just a few beauty essentials, you won’t want to miss out on this Sephora sale that only happens twice per year. Shop now to save big and enjoy free shipping on your favorite finds.

Shop the best Sephora deals.

Save 30% on Sephora Collection makeup through Monday, April 11. Reviewed/Sephora

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop this rare Sephora sale for up to 30% off must-have makeup and skincare products