ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Shelter in place issued after crash downs power lines near Old Colorado City Saturday

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6yZe_0exZqcyz00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shelter in place is now lifted after being ordered just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Walnut Street and West Boulder Street after a traffic accident took down power lines, according to the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments.

Power in the 400 block of W. Boulder is shut off.

Colorado Springs Fire said there were trapped parties in the vehicle and they needed to de-energizer the power lines before removing them. The driver was extricated from the car and was transported to a local hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLdcz_0exZqcyz00

Police said the entire 400 block of W. Boulder is closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic as of 10:50 a.m. Saturday. They asked people to avoid the area.

The crash investigation and line repairs are expected to last several hours, CSFD said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A48dC_0exZqcyz00

The post Shelter in place issued after crash downs power lines near Old Colorado City Saturday appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 5

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13

13K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow KRDO News Channel 13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KKTV

Suspect died in crash following chase in Colorado, trooper injured after CSP vehicle rolls

AULT, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is dead following a chase that started in Wyoming and ended in a crash in Colorado. The Colorado State Patrol shared some details on the incident that started Thursday afternoon. According to CSP, Wyoming Highway Patrol started the chase on Highway 85, traveling south into Colorado. The suspect was wanted for a parole violation in Minnesota. The chase ended in the Ault area in northern Colorado.
AULT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
City
Boulder, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
KXRM

Two killed in Fremont County crash

Fremont County, Colo. — Two people are dead following a crash on Saturday in Fremont County. Colorado State Patrol said a 79-year-old Denver man was driving on Highway 115 in a Subaru when he drifted into the northbound lane colliding head-on with an SUV. The Driver of the Subaru was killed. The Driver of the […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Colorado City#Power Lines#Traffic Accident#Colorado Springs Fire#Csfd
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
TREMONT, IL
CBS Denver

Woman Shot, Killed Overnight Outside Apartments On Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release. Copter4 was above the scene at...
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy