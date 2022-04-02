ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Cities Where Rent Takes the Highest Share of Income

By Josie Green
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45O81y_0exZqZHg00 Rents are skyrocketing in many metro areas, according to the February Rental Report from Realtor.com. The median rental price in the 50 largest metro areas reached a new high of $1,792 in February, up 17% from February of 2021. The report also notes that renters earning a typical household income devoted 29.7% of their income to rent.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, households paying over 30% of their monthly income on housing (including utilities) are categorized as cost-burdened households.

To determine the least affordable rental markets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed rental burden data in major metro areas from the February 2022 Rental Report from Realtor.com. Rental burden is the percentage of an area’s median household income needed to pay median rent. In 14 of the nation’s largest metro areas, rent expenses exceed 30% of the median household income. Here are 20 cities where the middle class can no longer afford housing .

The increase in rental prices is largely due to a shortage of rental units relative to demand. The competitive housing market has priced many potential first-time buyers out of the market, requiring them to continue renting. Some of the least affordable rental markets - including Miami, Tampa, Florida, and San Diego - are also among the most competitive housing markets. This is the American city with the most million-dollar housing markets .

Markets in these Florida and California cities reflect a decade-long trend of population increase in certain Sun Belt metro areas that has led to housing competition. The vast majority of the 14 metros with the least affordable rental markets are in the Sun Belt, including three in Florida and five in California.

Miami had the fastest growing rent prices in February, with median rent spiking 55.3% from the previous February. Miami also tops the list as the least affordable rental market, with renters shelling out 59.5% of their income on rent. According to HUD, households paying over 50% of their income on housing are categorized as severely cost burdened.

The Los Angeles and Riverside, California, metro areas follow Miami, with renters spending over 45% of income on rent. Median rents in the top three cities exceed $2,600. Metro areas on the list that lie outside of the Sun Belt include Memphis, Tennessee, Cleveland, and New York.

Click here to see the least affordable rental markets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNnBW_0exZqZHg00

14. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 30.5%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $2,970
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 28.2%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $2,921

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbGQU_0exZqZHg00

13. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 30.7%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $1,378
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 29.2%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,345

ALSO READ: 20 Cities Where the Middle Class Can No Longer Afford Housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4aPx_0exZqZHg00

12. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 31.4%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $1,385
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 25.3%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,324

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hr6WA_0exZqZHg00

11. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 31.8%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $2,029
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 28.6%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,912

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhNxU_0exZqZHg00

10. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 34.7%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $1,855
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 27.9%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,628

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bf3OI_0exZqZHg00

9. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 36.7%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $1,843
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 26.8%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,506

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476Hv5_0exZqZHg00

8. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 37.2%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $1,725
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 32.5%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,392

ALSO READ: This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJ0E6_0exZqZHg00

7. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 39.6%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $1,600
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 30.9%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,213

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czqH3_0exZqZHg00

6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 40.9%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $2,725
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 36.7%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjB5W_0exZqZHg00

5. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 42.9%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $3,008
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 35.0%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $2,105

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9W2P_0exZqZHg00

4. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 44.7%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $2,098
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 33.1%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,407

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgH4H_0exZqZHg00

3. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 45.9%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $2,678
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 40.5%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,752

ALSO READ: The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqVMQ_0exZqZHg00

2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 46.0%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $2,993
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 39.1%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,952

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7ADn_0exZqZHg00

1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2022: 59.5%
> Median rent, Feb. 2022: $2,929
> Pct. of median income needed for rent, Feb. 2021: 37.8%
> Max affordable rent at Feb. 2022 median income: $1,476

