El Paso, TX

Driver killed after colliding into an electric pole in Horizon

By Crista Mack
 2 days ago
El Paso, TEXAS -- One man is dead after their car veered off the roadway and collided into an electric pole.

It happened around 3:25 Saturday morning, according to the El Paso Sherriff's Office.

Officials have identified the driver as 38-year-old Julio Cesar Garcia.

This single vehicle collision happened on the 600 block of Mission Ridge Blvd, in Horizon City.

According to officials, Garcia was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Garcia was the sole occupant.

Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

