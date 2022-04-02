ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCADstyle returns in-person, virtually April 4 – 6

By Collin Kelley
 2 days ago
Pop artist Ashley Longshore will be one of the special guests at SCADstyle.

Savannah College of Art & Design’s signature SCADstyle event returns both in-person and online April 4-6.

The three-day event will feature top minds from fashion, beauty, interiors, architecture, and design who share of-the-moment inspirations through exclusive conversations and sessions.

Highlights of the SCADstyle Savannah programming April 4 & 5 will be lives-streamed, featuring conversations with fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell and Antwuan Sargent, Director and Curator of Gagosian Gallery; a Sneaker Design Alumni panel with SCAD grads working in top design posts at Adidas, Yeezy and Reebok; and a fun conversation with pop-art sensation Ashley Longshore.

For the April 6 Atlanta in-person SCADstyle events, there will be host a panel with leaders from Nike’s Jordan Brand to announce SCAD’s new Sneaker Design Minor.  Becca McCharen-Tran, the visionary fashion designer and founder of Chromat, wil discuss inclusion and empowerment in women’s fashion design.

All SCADstyle events are free and open to the public. See the full lineup of events at scad.edu/scadstyle2022 .


