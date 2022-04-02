ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Randle Will ‘Likely’ Miss Remainder of Season With Nagging Quad Injury

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
The All-Star forward has been dealing with a nagging quad injury.

Julius Randle has most likely played his last game of the 2021–22 NBA season. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on Saturday that the star forward will most likely remain out for the rest of the season due to his nagging quad injury.

“He’s out [Sunday, too] and most likely will be out the rest of the way,” Thibodeau said. “He’s had this nagging thing going on for a while.”

Randle, who has not played since the Knicks’ game against Utah on March 20, entered this season looking to duplicate his success from the previous year in which he was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player and earned Second Team All-NBA honors, averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists.

Through 72 games this season, the 2021 All-Star has averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. New York (34–43) was eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoff picture on Thursday.

Randle will miss Knicks’ game on Saturday against the Cavaliers and Sunday on the road against the Magic, and will likely be out beyond that as well. The Knicks’ remaining schedule includes the Nets on April 6, the Wizards on April 8 and their season finale against the Raptors on April 10.

