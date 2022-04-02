ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flames forward Sean Monahan to have season-ending hip surgery

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdjRh_0exZpz4f00

Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan landed on long-term injured reserve Saturday and will have season-ending hip surgery, the team announced.

His 2020-21 season also ended with an operation on his hip.

Monahan, 27, finishes the 2021-22 campaign with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 65 games. He had an assist in his final game in Thursday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

The Ontario native has 462 points (212 goals, 250 assists) in 656 career games over nine seasons with the Flames, who drafted him with the sixth overall pick in 2013.

Calgary also announced Saturday that defenseman Oliver Kylington is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

The Flames recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL’s Stockton Heat. He made his NHL debut last season, contributing one goal and two assists in six games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Jason Zucker Update: ‘Feeling Better,’ Hopes to Return Soon

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker appeared to suffer a serious injury last Thursday when he crashed into the boards, and his right leg extended awkwardly. Zucker was in immediate pain and had to be helped off the ice. The headlines and the situation looked like a small tragedy. Zucker missed...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS

FLAMES (40-19-9) @ KINGS (38-23-10) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (92) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (59) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Nick Ritchie
Person
Oliver Kylington
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLUES

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. St. Louis. The Flames close out their homestand tonight, hosting the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM MT. CBC and Sportsnet will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
KEYT

Coyotes’ Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards in the final seconds of the first period Friday, when Arizona was down 3-0. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and Ritchie used his stick to hit Shattenkirk on the right side of his head with what the NHL called “a lack of force.” Shattenkirk was not hurt. The NHL said Saturday in a news release that Ritchie will forfeit $12,500 for his suspension.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Hip Surgery#Flyers#Ahl#Stockton Heat#Coyotes#Red Wings
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to get back in win column at Boston

BLUE JACKETS (32-31-5) at BRUINS (42-20-5) The hope for the Blue Jackets going into Thursday night's game was that Columbus would be able to build on the strong third period the team played Tuesday and parlay that into a good start and a win in the return trip to Long Island.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy