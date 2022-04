In the past 21 years, Auburn has had 80 players drafted, almost four players a year. Some were ranked as four-stars out of high school like Kerryon Johnson, Carlton Davis, and Braden Smith. Those three are currently playing in the NFL. Others, like Montravius Adams, Carl Lawson, and Derrick Brown were all regarded as five-stars. Interestingly enough, all six of them have had successful careers in both college and the pros.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO