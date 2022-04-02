45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run Recap

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday’s 45th Cooper River Bridge Run took off with record-breaking finishes.

From Mount Pleasant to Downtown Charleston, thousands of people raced under the double diamonds of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

“People know about this race and how big it is,” said Elite runner Adam Jones. “Similar to the Peachtree 10K in Atlanta you know the Cooper River Bridge Run as one of the best and the biggest ones.”

Nearly 20,000 people met at the starting line to experience what’s known as one of the best 10k courses in the country.

After a record-breaking start, Hermin Garic from Utica, New York finished first in the run’s wheelchair division, with David Bett being finishing first among male elite runners.

Biruktayit Degefa finished first among the female elite runners.

The run had a major economic impact, with millions of dollars being spent before and after the race.

“The total economic impact is $35 million I don’t know how much of that is just Mount Pleasant,” said Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. “But we know this, everybody was in Mount Pleasant this morning”

More than a race, the Cooper River Bridge Run is expected to fill many weekend events in the Lowcountry.

“I’m just trying to explore as much as I can while I’m here,” said one runner,” Cody Harkins.

Many participants are planning to return for next year’s run.

