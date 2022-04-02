ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 BMW i7 spied on the Nurburgring weeks before official debut

By Anthony Karr Published by
motor1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW is putting the finishing touches on its first-ever flagship electric saloon. The i7 will debut later this month during a premiere set to take place in New York, Munich, and Beijing. This could be our last chance to see the vehicle lapping the Nurburgring in camouflaged form and the only...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Toyota Launches Limited-Run GR Supra GT4 50 Edition Race Car

The Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year, and Toyota wasted no time in taking it racing. It also launched the GR Supra GT4 in 2020, with sales for the track-only car reaching 50 by the end of 2021. Toyota will add at least six more to that number with its new Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition that adds a handful of special features over the standard car.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 With Center Exhaust Spied Waiting At Red Light

An Instagrammer caught an overly aggressive BMW M2 G87 last week and our spies have now spotted the very same prototype waiting at a red light. Thankfully, we have much better pictures than before, allowing us to take a good look at Bavaria's smallest M car. We're already familiar with the square air intakes at the front, but the car's rear still takes some time to get used to.
CARS
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS writes a love letter to mid-engine design

Strapped into the driver’s seat of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, I’m trying to listen to the hand radio stashed next to the gearshift, but I can’t make out the words. I assume they’re instructions from the Porsche factory driver that I’m chasing, since I asked before this latest session of hot laps about the ideal line to take in the upcoming heavily banked lefthander after an uphill straightaway.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The BMW M4 Blitz The Nurburgring Faster Than An M5 CS

Already an immensely powerful machine, BMW elected to bestow its mid-sized performance sedan with even more power and reduced weight in the process. The result of all this hard work is the M5 CS, the Bavarian brand's most hardcore 5 Series yet. With 627 horsepower on tap, almost anyone would be quick behind the wheel. But when piloted by a pro driver, the focused sports sedan is a blisteringly quick car.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Nurburgring#German
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG C63 Wagon, Sedan Spied Squealing Tires At Nurburgring

Spy shots from over a month ago caught both the Mercedes-AMG C63 sedan and wagon out testing with less camouflage than ever before. Mercedes kept some coverings to hide the important styling changes at the front and rear, and a new spy video capturing both variants testing at the Nurburgring shows that the company isn’t ready to peel back more of it.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring Teaser Video Shows Fusion Of M3 Sedan With 3 Series Wagon

There’s no shortage of teasers for the M3 Touring (G81) as a new video has now been released by BMW M. It explains the interesting story of how the first prototype came to be. Two donor cars were used to build what will become Bavaria’s belated answer to the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate. It all started with a decommissioned M3 Sedan (G80) test vehicle that had to be stripped down to the bare metal.
CARS
Motor1.com

2024 BMW M5 Spy Video Shows The PHEV Super Sedan In Motion

We still can't quite wrap our heads around the idea of a hybrid BMW M5, but the performance sedan will certainly be rocking down to the electric avenue. The "Hybrid Test Vehicle" stickers on the front doors and rear bumper are a dead giveaway, and so is the charging port cap on the front-left fender. The AMG E63 competitor has returned in a new spy video shot while the test driver was enjoying some nice country roads.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

RML's Reborn Ferrari 250 GT Will Be As Reliable As A Toyota

As Ferrari prepares to launch its first-ever SUV, one can't help but wonder if the Italian automaker has lost its way. Whatever you think of so-called super SUVs, there's no doubt that Maranello's prettiest cars were made before many of us were even born. RML Group agrees and decided to do something about it by promising a reborn Ferrari 250 GT SWB with classic styling and modern engineering. That promise came last year, and since then, we've been shown a gorgeous interior and seen the first completed car. But unlike so many other niche companies that will spend millions on bodywork and interior design alone, RML is testing its limited run of restomods as intensely as a mass-market manufacturer might. In fact, this car is being tested more strenuously than something like a Ferrari 296 GTB ever will.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Audi RS5, BMW M3 AWD, and Model 3 Performance meet for a drag race

Electric vehicles have a performance advantage over their combustion-powered counterparts by instantly making peak torque and generally not needing to change gears. CarWow puts this idea to the test by racing a Tesla Model 3 Performance against a BMW M3 Competition with all-wheel drive and an Audi RS5 Coupe. These...
CARS
Shropshire Star

Czinger 21C hypercar to make UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

High-powered model uses a hybrid powertrain. Czinger has announced that its 21C hypercar will make its UK dynamic debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 21C uses a hybrid setup to produce an incredible 1,233bhp, courtesy of a 2.9-litre flat crank V8 petrol engine with two turbochargers. This is then linked to two electric motors located on each front wheel.
CARS
Motor1.com

Best Spy Shots For The Week Of March 14

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. Here's the upcoming Alpina B4...
CARS
motor1.com

The Atrium camper van concept offers a giant window to the world

Visiting the great outdoors in a camper van has a few drawbacks. While nature is incredibly close, camper vans aren’t known for providing expansive views from their comfy interiors. Space is a hot commodity in campers, motorhomes, and travel trailers, so a glass wall is impractical in most instances, but Texino is looking to change that. Its new Atrium camper van concept has an expansive bay window at its rear.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

One BMW i7 Sedan Trim Level Confirmed, Some Cabin Features Revealed

BMW has finally given us more details about the upcoming i7. Now online on BMW USA's customer-facing website under the All-Electric category, the Bavarian automaker has officially listed the all-electric sedan under Coming Soon – and it comes with some official details. According to the website, the BMW i7...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG G63 Facelift Spied Testing At The Nürburgring

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is in for a mid-cycle refresh and based on recent spy shots we should see the real thing very soon. The previous generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around in various levels of update for almost 40 years before the most recent G-Class broke cover. With this new update on the horizon, it will be very interesting to see how Mercedes-Benz plans to keep the current model around.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW 1 Series Spied With Quad Exhaust Tips, Could Be M140i

The BMW 1 Series has a refresh on the way. With its quad exhaust tips, these shots appear to show us the updated M135i. Although, the brand might revive the M140i name for this model, according to our spies. The engineers load this 1 Series in camouflage, and the covering...
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche-Built Mercedes 500E Hits The Autobahn For Top Speed Run

One of the most interesting performance sedans to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
CARS
motor1.com

Red Bull needs to cut F1 car weight to stay at the front, says Marko

F1's new technical regulations for 2022 resulted in a weight increase from 752kg to 795kg, caused by the new 18-inch wheels and improved safety features on the chassis. But teams have been struggling to meet the minimum weight target, partly due to the use of heavier than expected standard parts such as wheel covers. It has caused some to resort to stripping back paint on their liveries in a bid to save weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
motor1.com

Tesla delivers record-shattering 310,048 cars in Q1 2022

Tesla has just released its Q1 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 310,048 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations, which was at around 309,000. Additionally,...
ECONOMY
motor1.com

Audi stops diesel car sales in The Netherlands, the beginning of the end?

The company that gave us the R8 V12 TDI concept and the torquetastic Q7 V12 TDI has announced it will terminate sales of new cars with diesel engines in The Netherlands. Citing declining demand for the VW Group's heavily criticised oil-burner, the Four Rings will effectively wipe out all diesel offerings from its local lineup on 1st April 2022.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy