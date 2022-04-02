Oddities and Curiosities Expo brings the spookiest vendors to Chicago

CHICAGO — The area’s spookiest and creepiest vendors have taken over McCormick Place.

From the macabre to the tame, you can find unique pieces to decorate a whole room at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo.

Ashley Corts has a coffee shop, Black Forge Coffee , in Pittsburgh where she teams up with heavy metal bands to sell her coffee at their shows. She brought some of her creepiest concoctions to Chicago.

Along with creepy themed drinks, you can find all kinds of weird stuff at the expo like taxidermy, uranium glass and other goodies.

One artist at the expo, the owner of ReTech , creates pieces from recycled materials.

About 10,000 people are expected to show up Saturday.

For more information and to get tickets for the event, that runs until 6 p.m. on April 2, visit odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.

