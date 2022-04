Kansas pulled off the greatest comeback in the history of the national championship game to stun UNC and win their first title since 2008. A lot of folks went to bed at halftime of the national championship game after North Carolina built a 40-25 lead over Kansas with the Jayhawks looking completely out of sorts. A 35-14 run allowed the Tar Heels to build a 16-point lead in the first half but the Jayhawks came out of the break with a 31-10 push of their own to come back in front. In the end, Kansas hung on for a three-point victory to secure their first national title since 2008.

