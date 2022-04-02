ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil eases COVID-related restrictions on international travelers

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian health agency Anvisa on Saturday issued a new set of rules for incoming international travelers, easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the health crisis subsides in the South American nation. Anvisa said vaccinated Brazilians and foreigners are now...

Asia-Pacific markets mixed; Singapore's travel-related stocks jump after easing of Covid measures

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets struggled for direction on Thursday as oil prices saw volatile trading following yesterday's 5% jump. Shares in Singapore outperformed the broader Asia-Pacific region, with the Straits Times index climbing around 0.8%, as of 4:12 p.m. local time. Those gains came as the country's prime minister on Thursday announced plans to ease Covid restrictions.
