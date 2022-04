Two Cambridge artists are raising awareness around what is lost in war with an art installation in the heart of Harvard Square. When Ross Miller saw photographs of statues covered in protective wrapping in Lviv, Ukraine, he was struck with emotion. A wrapped statue of an ocean goddess with her arm raised reminded him of the water sculptures he likes to create. “It just was heartbreaking that amid everything else, they were also working to protect their artwork, their cultural heritage,” said Miller.

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO