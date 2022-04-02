Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley

Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (5’), Ilkay Gündogan (25’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win after playing a real nice and profressional win. A dogged result though as it could and maybe should have...
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
If Manchester City are to hold off the unrelenting challenge from Liverpool then they need to win the battle of the intangibles. The character war. The ability to respond to whatever their rivals do. What Pep Guardiola needs are some Pep Guardiolas on the pitch. The men who manage matches...
Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
Pep Guardiola has laughed off his reputation as an "over-thinker" at the business end of the Champions League and joked that Manchester City could field 12 players against Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday. Guardiola has been criticised for his tactics in important Champions League games in...
The Champions League is back and the knockout stage match vs Atletico Madrid is here. Manchester City are facing a Sporting side who look to make things difficult for them. Time and Date: Tuesday, Tuesday 5 April 2022 with kick-off at 20.00 (GMT), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee: Istvan Kovacs.
Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
After 5-0 and 4-0 defeats in Everton’s last two visits to London, the Blues really need to turn a corner when they pay David Moyes’ West Ham side a visit. The international break came at an ideal time for the Blues. Hopefully Frank Lampard has had a chance to press the reset button and Everton can start anew.
Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
After 22 years, referee Mike Dean is hanging up his whistle, calling time on a career that has seen him become one of the most talked about referee of all time. And an interview with the BBC has revealed that Dean’s all-time favourite match to officiate was Manchester City’s title winning match at home to Queens Park Rangers in 2012. Dean sent off QPR’s Joey Barton in the second half with the score at 1-1 before the blues went 2-1 down.
Arsenal’s aspirations of securing Champions League football for next season were dented by Monday evening’s comprehensive 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace.While Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool will almost certainly qualify, the Gunners are one of six clubs battling to join them.Here, we take a closer look at the race for a top-four finish going into the final six weeks of the season.Chelsea (3rd, played: 29, points: 59)It's still all to play for 🤤 pic.twitter.com/IVEv4v8SsJ— Premier League (@premierleague) April 4, 2022Remaining fixtures: Southampton (a, April 9); Arsenal (h, April 20); West Ham (h, April 24); Everton (a, May...
The rumors were true. Tottenham Hotspur’s home North London Derby against Arsenal has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 12, putting the match within ten days of the end of the Premier League season, and potentially making it one of the most hotly anticipated as well as consequential NLDs in recent memory.
According to an article on the BBC, next Sunday’s big match is the title decider. Whoever wins it will win the league, apparently. But, while there’s not doubt that the victor next week, if there is one, will have a huge psychological as well as points advantage, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will go on and win the title. And next week’s encounter will definitely not crown either team champions, regardless of what the media says.
Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night, with the hosts hoping to pull off a consecutive smash and grab against another European heavyweight. Will the Reds get suckered in just the same or is the irresistible attack of the Prem's most in-form team too hot handle? Follow our guide on how to watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream online wherever you are in the world.
Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
The Champions League is reaching its home stretch and Liverpool find themselves on the right side of the bracket, taking on one of the weaker teams left in the competition and avoiding their domestic rivals until a potential final, but at this stage of proceedings, there are no bad teams, and the difference between winning and losing is marginal.
Ilkay Gundogan was full of praise after a great and well earned win vs Burnley. City conquered another away win as they, thanks to goals by Gundo and Kevin De Bruyne, won. Speaking after the match he praised KDB, looked ahead and talked about much more. Let’s dive it in-...
