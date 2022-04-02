ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

Alleged Homeland Security impersonator claims fox was federal K-9

By Stephanie Langston, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGpgR_0exZllXD00

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – An unusual case has landed a Tennessee man accused of impersonating a Homeland Security agent behind bars.

The case is centered around a red fox known as “Lu Lu” that Keith Rediker claimed was a federal K-9, according to investigators.

“It’s bizarre, it’s very bizarre,” said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

The investigation began after the fox was shot and killed by a neighbor in New Johnsonville. “It was killing her chickens, the animals on the property there that she had,” Davis explained.

“Being a K-9 handler myself, I’ve never heard of a fox, not saying there couldn’t possibly be one — but I’ve just never heard of it. It’s just not practical.”

Sheriff Chris Davis

That’s when the investigation took another turn. “Mr. Rediker had reached out to her and identified himself as a Homeland Security agent and said she was going to be in big trouble, that she had shot and killed a federal K-9 that was used in bomb detection and search and rescue,” said Davis.

The sheriff shared photos of the red fox inside a K-9 cage in the back of a vehicle and a service dog registration for Rediker and the fox that said K-9 search and rescue, K-9 explosive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCfk4_0exZllXD00
‘Lu Lu’ in K-9 cage (Source: Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis)

“Being a K-9 handler myself, I’ve never heard of a fox, not saying there couldn’t possibly be one somewhere in the nation, but I’ve just never heard of it. It’s just not practical.”

According to Sheriff Davis, this isn’t the first time Rediker has been in trouble with the law for allegedly claiming to be a federal agent. “He makes no bones about it. He will wear around a bulletproof vest out in public and it has ‘firearms instructor’ on it. He will present himself with BDUs (battle dress uniforms) with a duty type belt. There’s way more than meets the eye to this. Looks like he’s been skating and floating and trying to present himself and appear as a Homeland Security agent in several counties across the state.”

Rediker faces criminal impersonation and is now out on bond, but more charges are expected.

“This is a very dangerous situation not only for him, but for the public and for anybody that comes in contact with him,” said Davis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

DOJ: Man sentenced for dealing crystal meth over $3,000

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials sentenced a man to over 5 years in prison stating he distributed one-half pound of crystal meth for over $3,000. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Brian T. Labar, 45, of East Stroudsburg, has been sentenced to over 5 years of imprisonment for the distribution of 50 […]
SCRANTON, PA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humphreys County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Humphreys County, TN
City
New Johnsonville, TN
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#Impersonator#Wkrn
WBRE

Man stabbed, woman charged with aggravated assault

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed a man with a knife. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to the report of a stabbing incident in the 100 block of North Bower Street in Shenandoah. Troopers were informed that the victim, a 44-year-old […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Mohegan Sun Casino assault sends one man to hospital

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man had to be transported to the hospital and one man is charged after a fight that took place in Breakers Bar inside the Mohegan Sun Casino. Paul Hylton, 46, of Plymouth, is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct. Police […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Police investigate shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Scranton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late in the morning on Saturday.   Lieutenant Weaver of the Scranton Police Department confirmed with Eyewitness News that no one was injured in the shooting.   According to Lieutenant Weaver police were called for the sound of shots fired in the area of […]
SCRANTON, PA
Documented

How Homeland Security Investigations Works

-> This article about Homeland Security Investigations is part of Documented’s Glossary. We want to make it easier to understand the U.S. immigration system. If you want to know more about different visa types and immigration terms, please check our updated library here. -> To find useful information for immigrants, such as where to find free […] The post How Homeland Security Investigations Works appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy