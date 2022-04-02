ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Pennsylvania uber driver’s dashcam video released; Mother of 4 killed while on the job

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

The dashcam footage of a Pittsburgh mother who was shot and killed while working for Uber has been released.

Christi Spicuzza, was found in Monroeville about a mile away from where her vehicle was, in Pitcairn, according to Pitcairn police.

Calvin Crew, 22, is accused of murdering Spicuzza.

In the video, Spicuzza can be heard saying ‘I’m begging you, I have four kids. Come on I have a family,’ with Crew responding ‘I have a family too, do what I say and everything will be all right.’

In the final seconds of the footage, Crew allegedly grabs Spicuzza’s cell phone and then pulls down the camera.

Crew is facing several charges, including homicide, tampering with evidence, and robbery.

