Leesburg, FL

 2 days ago
This week on the Lake Report: Beacon College students and staff gathered to cheer on one of their own on American Idol this week, and we've got the report. You'll also get an update on the renovations at Pat Thomas Stadium. Plus, we've got the latest headlines from the Daily Commercial.

Our last Lake Report:Watch the latest episode of the Lake Report

'So inspiring':Beacon College alum performs on American Idol

Dine:The Salted Fry delivers 'fun food without the gluten worry' in downtown Mount Dora

The Lake Report is a weekly magazine show and collaboration between LakeFront TV, the City of Leesburg's public access channel, and the Daily Commercial.

It's hosted by Katie Sartoris, the Commercial's Local News Editor.

It premieres at noon every Saturday on LakeFront TV, Xfinity Channel 22, Prism Channel 21, Spectrum Channel 497 or on the Roku or Apple TV. It re-airs at 6 and 11 p.m. Saturday.

Want to see more episodes? Catch them at youtube.com/c/LakeFrontTVLeesburgFL.

