Yankees, Aaron Judge not close on extension talks: Report

Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman reported earlier this week that the Yankees had offered Aaron Judge his anticipated contract extension, and that the team was willing to pay in the neighborhood of $30 million per year to lock up its homegrown star.

But Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the two sides are not close to a deal, with less than a week to go until Opening Day.

Per Rosenthal, “significant obstacles” remain in negotiations, likely the length of an extension, as Judge turns 30 this month and is in a unique situation entering free agency for the first time as a superstar at such a late age. But he stayed healthy last season and hit 39 home runs, earning another All-Star selection, and has been the team’s most valuable player since his rookie campaign.

The Yankees have made it clear they want to keep Judge, who has also said he wants to finish his career in New York. But in what could be his only, and last, big contract of his career, Judge will want to receive his worth. He has said he doesn’t want to continue negotiations past Opening Day, but also hinted they could continue into the season, but he wouldn’t speak about it with the media.

But the Yanks would like to agree to a deal before Judge reaches free agency, and at least right now, an agreement doesn’t seem close.

