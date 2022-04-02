ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Max Scherzer: 'Tough' to say if hamstring issue will keep him from Opening Day

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Our own Evan Roberts reported on Friday that Max Scherzer was dealing with a hamstring issue, and on Saturday, after he was scratched from pitching in an intrasquad game, Scherzer referred to the injury as a "hiccup."

He also wouldn't place a timetable on when he would be ready to pitch again, though he said he expects to get back "pretty quick." But with Opening Day less than a week away, the Mets could be without their two best starters to begin a season that has sky-high expectations after the team's offseason spending spree.

Scherzer was the headliner of that spending spree, inking a record-breaking three-year deal before the lockout. He was also the best insurance policy out there when it came to deGrom, who was injured for much of the 2021 season. He will now likely miss at least two months, but manager Buck Showalter wouldn't commit to Scherzer being the Opening Day starter in deGrom's place when asked on Friday, and now, it is clear why.

Scherzer said he felt tightness in his hamstring while running earlier this week. He did have a catch on Saturday in place of pitching in the sim game. But with Opening Day fast approaching, will Scherzer be ready?

"It's tough to sit here and say absolutely yes or absolutely no," Scherzer said. "For me, it's just a day-to-day thing...most likely, you get back out there pretty quick...but when you deal with hammys, you never know."

