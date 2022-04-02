ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Former high school teammates to face each other in historic Duke-UNC game

By Robin Kanady
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4tMZ_0exZlY0e00

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Saturday night, two athletes from Concord will compete on college basketball’s biggest stage.

They started out as teammates, and now they’re rivals, one at Duke, the other at UNC.

“Now this is bragging rights for probably eternity because it may never happen again,” said Coach Jody Barbee.

The rivalry doesn’t get any bigger than Carolina and Duke.

“When the jerseys go on and the ball goes up in the air, you’re not worried about who he is. At that point in time, you’re trying to win,” said Barbee.

Eric Church cancels performance to attend UNC-Duke matchup

For one year in high school, Wendell Moore, Jr. and Leaky Black were teammates at Cox Mill in Concord.

“Both of them are rock stars, like I said it’s like literally getting on a bus with a band every night because everywhere we went, it was like a sideshow, places were packed, sold out,” said Barbee.

Barbee, now the coach at Mount Pleasant High School coached Moore for four years in high school at Cox Mill High School before Moore moved up to play for Coach K at Duke.

“Day one even as a freshman you could see it, and I felt like he was our best player as a freshman,” said Barbee.

Leaky Black came to Cox Mill for his senior year in high school before he went on to UNC.

Duke & UNC: How they compare off the court

“He was a dream come true to coach,” said Barbee.

On Saturday night, Moore and Black turn from teammates to competitors on the court.

“They can be best buds at the end of the day, but again it comes down to this one game to get into the National Championship,” said Barbee.

One game, two former players, and only one choice for coach.

“Carolina’s my team and it’s been my team since I was knee-high to a grasshopper,” said Barbee.

But he’s also cheering on number zero at Duke, remembering the day Moore signed to the Blue Devils.

“I pull him down, hug his neck tell him I love him said, ‘I hope you win 30 games but there’s two or three games I do not want you winning and I hope you score 40 but I hope the other shade of blue beats you,” Barbee concluded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX8 News
FOX8 News

29K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow FOX8 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Sports
City
Concord, NC
Concord, NC
Basketball
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Moore
Person
Eric Church
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Duke Unc#Cox Mill High School
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Grandchildren Of Duke’s Coach K

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in either the last or second to last game of his college basketball career on Saturday night. Coach K and the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils are set to take on longtime rival North Carolina, a No. 8 seed, in a national semifinal game at the Final Four in New Orleans. With a win, Coach K and Duke will be off to the national championship game. With a loss, the Blue Devils will be going home – and Coach K’s career will be over.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Had A Message For Duke’s Students On Sunday

North Carolina spoiled any possibility of a fairy-tale ending to Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career by eliminating Duke from the NCAA tournament on Saturday night. Following the crushing Final Four defeat, Coach K and his team returned to Duke’s campus in Durham. Students waited for their bus outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Tar Heels also defeated the Blue Devils in Krzyzewski’s final home game.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy